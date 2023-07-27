CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot and humid weather has returned to western Massachusetts.

So far there have not been any official heat waves, that would be three days in a row of temperatures in the 90s. Not counting Thursday, there have been only 5 days with temperatures in the 90s this year.

Back in April, there was one day that we made it to 90 degrees. There weren’t any 90-degree days in May. In June, there were two days with temperatures in the 90s and so far, during the month of July, there have been two days with temperatures in the 90s.

It is likely to have more days in the 90s over the next couple of days.

