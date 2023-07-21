CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been quite a lot of wet weather this summer.

During the month of June, there were 2.22 inches of rainfall recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and it rained for 12 days. Some areas picked up more rain from downpours.

During the month of July so far, not counting Friday, there have been 7.56 inches of rainfall and it rained for 12 days. On average there are around 4 inches of rain in both June and July

The 22News Storm Team will continue to track more rain Friday and more is likely by the end of the month.

7 Day Forecast