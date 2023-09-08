CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been one of the hottest weeks this summer with temperatures in the 90s and an official heat wave.

Well believe it or not, this week we finally had our first official heat wave reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee with three days in a row with temperatures in the 90s. So far this year we had 10 days with temperatures in the 90s.

In April we had one day, but no 90s in May, we made it into the 90s on two days in June and in July. We didn’t make it into the 90s believe it or not in August.

So far this month we made it into the 90s on three days giving us our first official heat wave.