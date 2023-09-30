CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 3″ in some parts of western Massachusetts on Friday.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

Turners Falls: 3.15″

Orange: 1.87″

Hampden County

Wilbraham: 3.63″

Holyoke: 3.55″

Springfield: 3.37″

Westfield-Barnes: 3.19″

Three Rivers: 2.64″

Westfield: 2.63″

Hampshire County

Southampton: 3.70″

Pelham: 3.00″

There will be the chance for showers mainly Saturday morning but we’ll start to dry out and warm up Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds will start to part this evening as we head into a very sunny and warm week! Lows will be in the high 40s to low 50s.