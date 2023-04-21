CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some rain earlier this week but overall April has been a pretty dry month.

A look at how much rainfall has been picked up at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for the month of April, only .74 inches. On average there are 3.7 inches of rain, that’s a deficit of almost 3 inches of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor just came out, there are moderate drought conditions in parts of Connecticut and the abnormally dry category has expanded and now includes parts of western Massachusetts, far eastern Hampden County, western Hampden County, and southern Berkshire County.

7 Day Forecast

The good news is that it looks like we could see some beneficial rain as we head through the weekend.