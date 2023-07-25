CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The chance for thunderstorms continues for the last week of July and that means summer is already halfway over.

As we approach the month of August, summer is already halfway over and we all can agree that it has been a weird summer for sure. Overall, the summer has been very wet and a bit cooler than usual.

When looking at our records kept by Westover Air Base in Chicopee, since Memorial Day weekend there has been 10.53 inches of rain here in the Pioneer Valley. The average between June and July combined for rainfall is 8 inches. That is 2.53 inches above average and of course, there is more rain to come.

When looking at temperatures and taking the average of every high temperature between Memorial Day on May 29th to July 25th the average high temperature is 79 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

There are still 8 weeks until the first official day of fall so there is still plenty of time to get some nicer weather.