CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts saw some snowflakes or wintry precipitation Tuesday night.
Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
- Savoy: 2.2″
- Lanesborough: 2″
- Pittsfield: 2″
- Becket: 1.5″
- Worthington: 1.5″
- Middlefield: 1.3″
- Southwick: 1″
- Agawam: 0.6″
The wet snow late Tuesday night changed over to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. On Wednesday, it changed over to pure rain after 7 a.m. Cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with a good amount of sunshine into the weekend.