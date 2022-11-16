Photo sent to 22News of puppy’s first snow in Easthampton

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts saw some snowflakes or wintry precipitation Tuesday night.

Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Savoy: 2.2″

Lanesborough: 2″

Pittsfield: 2″

Becket: 1.5″

Worthington: 1.5″

Middlefield: 1.3″

Southwick: 1″

Agawam: 0.6″

The wet snow late Tuesday night changed over to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. On Wednesday, it changed over to pure rain after 7 a.m. Cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with a good amount of sunshine into the weekend.