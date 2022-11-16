CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts saw some snowflakes or wintry precipitation Tuesday night.

Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

  • Savoy: 2.2″
  • Lanesborough: 2″
  • Pittsfield: 2″ 
  • Becket: 1.5″
  • Worthington: 1.5″ 
  • Middlefield: 1.3″
  • Southwick: 1″
  • Agawam: 0.6″

The wet snow late Tuesday night changed over to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. On Wednesday, it changed over to pure rain after 7 a.m. Cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with a good amount of sunshine into the weekend.