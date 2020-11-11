How Massachusetts’ winter and autumn seasons have warmed over the decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate change was on display recently in western Massachusetts. Temperatures shattered historical records from Friday through Wednesday. Some by 5 degrees when thermometers were reaching temperatures as high as 77 degrees.

This trend is becoming more common, and has already had a noticeable difference in our seasons for decades now.

In Massachusetts, winter is the fastest warming season. It’s warmed an average of 4 degrees since 1970, and small shifts in an average temperature have big consequences, according to Climate Central research.

It can lead to more warm stretches, which in the winter, mean it’s harder for local ski resorts to make snow for skiing, snowboarding and even just snow tubing. It also affects ice fishing and snowmobiling.

Fall is the second-fastest warming season in Massachusetts which has a set of implications of its own: a longer pollen and allergy season, and a longer tick and mosquito season.