CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- While we just experienced the hottest month on record in July, we also had a very wet summer.

Just this month, Westover Air Base recorded almost three inches of rain. Three inches might not sound like a lot, but that’s 70 percent more rain than we saw this time last year.

Remember how July was really hot in western Massachusetts, it was also really wet, with 9.94 inches of rain just last month.

In July 2022, we saw less than half of that, 3.86 inches of rain. This has been a year of extremes, with tropical storms on the West Coast and record heat in the South.

These rain totals are just an indicator of more inclement weather in the near future.