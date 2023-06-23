CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts hasn’t seen much rainfall recently and it’s starting to get pretty dry.

A look at the June rainfall at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee shows so far there has been 1.82 inches of rain. On average, for the month of June, is just under 4 inches of rain. Right now there is a deficit of just over 2 inches of rain.

The U.S. Drought Monitor that just came out this week shows no problems with being too dry in the Pioneer Valley, but over the Berkshires and far eastern Hampden County, it has abnormally dry conditions. According to the state, the Massachusetts Drought Status still has Berkshire County in the Level 1, mild drought category.

It does look like we have shower chances through the weekend and into next week to help us out with that deficit.

Skies will be cloudy tonight with the chance for scattered showers. It will become more humid and lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

