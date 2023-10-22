CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another rainstorm hit western Massachusetts this weekend, with rain reaching almost 2 inches.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

Ashfield: 1.77″

Colrain: 1.73″

Charlemont: 1.67″

Heath: 1.64″

Turners Falls: 1.58″

Montague: 1.53″

Orange: 1.40″

Rowe: 1.24″

Sunderland: 1.03″

Hampden County

Tolland: 1.96″

Three Rivers: 1.40″

Palmer: 1.31″

Westfield-Barnes: 1.27″

Longmeadow: 1.20″

Holyoke: 1.09″

Agawam: 1.03″

Springfield: 1.00″

Wilbraham: 0.99″

Westfield: 0.89″

West Springfield: 0.87″

Monson: 0.83″

Hampshire County

Loudville: 1.83″

Easthampton: 1.50″

Pelham: 1.46″

Southampton: 1.46″

Florence: 1.30″

Belchertown: 1.23″

Hadley: 1.04′

Amherst: 0.97″

Northampton: 0.96″

Sunday is looking drier but it will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with the chance for an afternoon shower. Morning temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 50s. Highs will only be in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows down around 40 degrees. View the video above to watch Sunday’s full forecast.