How much snow did we get in Massachusetts?

(WWLP) – Several areas in Massachusetts saw significant snowfall amounts on Friday morning.

Currently, the only reports as of 10 a.m. reporting snow accumulations in western Massachusetts is Hampden County. 22News will update the totals as soon as they come in to the newsroom.

Hampden County

  • Holland: 5.0      
  • Hampden: 4.2      
  • Palmer: 4.0      
  • Springfield: 3.5 
  • Southwick: 2.9      
  • Westfield: 2.0  
  • West Springfield: 2.0   

Barnstable County

  • Falmouth: 2.3  
  • Bourne: 1.0   
  • Mashpee: 1.0
  • Barnstable: 0.5     

Bristol County

  • Norton: 5.0      
  • Somerset: 4.2     
  • Attleboro: 4.0      
  • Taunton: 2.8      
  • New Bedford: 1.5     
  • Acushnet: 1.5      
  • Fairhaven: 1.3      

Dukes County

  • West Tisbury: 1.8      

Middlesex County

  • Ashland: 8.0      
  • Hopkinton: 7.0      
  • Natick: 7.0     
  • Lexington: 5.3      
  • Reading: 5.0      
  • Bedford: 5.0      
  • Pepperell: 3.0      

Norfolk County

  • Franklin: 10.0     
  • Norwood: 9.3    
  • Wrentham: 9.0      
  • Westwood: 8.5      
  • Dedham:  8.0      
  • Canton:  8.0      
  • Randolph: 7.3     
  • North Weymouth: 7.0      
  • Braintree: 5.3     

Plymouth County

  • Rockland: 2.8      
  • Plymouth: 0.5    

Suffolk County

  • Dorchester: 11.2      
  • Logan AP: 7.1      
  • Boston: 4.0      

Worcester County

  • Mendon: 9.5      
  • Grafton: 6.8      
  • Westborough: 5.7      
  • Shrewsbury: 5.0      
  • Boylston: 4.9    
  • Worcester: 4.2      
  • Sturbridge: 3.9      
  • Paxton: 3.2      

