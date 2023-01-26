(WWLP) – Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Wednesday:
Franklin County
- Leydon: 2.5 in.
- Greenfield: 6 in.
- Montague: 5 in.
- Colrain: 3.5 in.
- Buckland: 2.4 in.
- Bernardston: 2 in.
- Conway: 2 in.
- Leverett: 2 in.
- New Salem: 1.3 in.
- Sunderland: 1.1 in.
Hampshire County
- Plainfield: 2 in.
- Hadley: 3.7 in.
- Goshen: 3 in.
- Westhampton: 1.3 in.
- Williamsburg: 1.1 in.
- Easthampton: 1 in.
- Northampton: 1 in.
- Amherst: 0.6 in.
- South Hadley: 0.5 in.
- Chesterfield: 1.8 in.
