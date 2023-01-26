(WWLP) – Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Wednesday:

Franklin County

  • Leydon: 2.5 in.
  • Greenfield: 6 in.
  • Montague: 5 in.
  • Colrain: 3.5 in.
  • Buckland: 2.4 in.
  • Bernardston: 2 in.
  • Conway: 2 in.
  • Leverett: 2 in.
  • New Salem: 1.3 in.
  • Sunderland: 1.1 in.

Hampshire County

  • Plainfield: 2 in.
  • Hadley: 3.7 in.
  • Goshen: 3 in.
  • Westhampton: 1.3 in.
  • Williamsburg: 1.1 in.
  • Easthampton: 1 in.
  • Northampton: 1 in.
  • Amherst: 0.6 in.
  • South Hadley: 0.5 in.
  • Chesterfield: 1.8 in.

Send your snow photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com.