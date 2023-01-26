(WWLP) – Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Wednesday:

Franklin County

Leydon: 2.5 in.

Greenfield: 6 in.

Montague: 5 in.

Colrain: 3.5 in.

Buckland: 2.4 in.

Bernardston: 2 in.

Conway: 2 in.

Leverett: 2 in.

New Salem: 1.3 in.

Sunderland: 1.1 in.

Hampshire County

Plainfield: 2 in.

Hadley: 3.7 in.

Goshen: 3 in.

Westhampton: 1.3 in.

Williamsburg: 1.1 in.

Easthampton: 1 in.

Northampton: 1 in.

Amherst: 0.6 in.

South Hadley: 0.5 in.

Chesterfield: 1.8 in.

