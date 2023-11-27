CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While November has been below average with temperatures, it has also been below average when it comes to snowfall.

In a typical November, it usually snows an average of 2.5″ at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. So far this season, it has snowed 0.6″. The average snowfall for an entire season is 49.5″ of snow, so there is still lots of snow to come.

When it comes to the first plowable snow, it is usually right around now. Typically, this first significant snow in western Massachusetts occurs between late November and early December.

While there is no sign of any significant snowfall within the next 5-10 days, it doesn’t mean we won’t see any big snowstorms this winter.