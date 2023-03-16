CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hills picked up a lot of snow from our snowstorm earlier this week but snowfall amounts were a lot lower in the Springfield area.

There was quite a range of snowfall totals from the Nor’easter earlier this week. In the hills, there were three feet of snow in some locations but much lesser amounts in the lower Pioneer Valley.

The reason for that was in the hills and Berkshires where there were higher amounts, it was colder and fell as all snow. In the lower Pioneer Valley, it started out as rain and then it gradually changed over to snow and that kept the snowfall totals down.

In Chicopee, at Westover Air Reserve Base, they reported 4.4 inches of snow.

For the month of March so far, there have been 8.9 inches of snow and that’s exactly where it should be for snowfall during the month of March. There is still more time so we could add more to that.

So far this winter at Westover, there have been 28.9 inches, and on average, for the winter are 49.5 inches of snow, a deficit of just over 20 inches of snow.