CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts woke up Monday morning to heavy rain with another 1 to 3 inches of rain expected, but if this was snow how much would we get?

When it comes to snowfall measurements and comparing it to liquid content, we measure the snowfall in ratios based on temperature. Wet and heavy snow which usually occurs when temperatures are above freezing at 32 degrees, or more is usually a 5 to 1 snowfall ratio. This means for every one inch of rain that is equivalent to five inches of snow.

1 inch of snow equals how much rain

Typically, here in western Massachusetts, it is a 10 to 1 ratio since temperatures are usually around the upper 20s and low 30s when it snows. This means for every one inch of rain it is equivalent to 10 inches of snow.

That being said, if this system that brought us 1 – 3 inches of rain was all snow, it would be up to 30 inches of snow in spots. While this storm was a rainmaker, there still is a lot of time left in the winter season for some big snowstorms.