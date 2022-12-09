CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a pretty mild December so far but the is working for you with when it will be getting colder and when we might see some snow.

On average for the month of December at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is around 10.2 inches of snow. There was snow in some spots last month but so far this month there hasn’t been any snow in the Springfield area.

It will get colder as we head into the weekend as the jet stream moves to our south allowing colder air to work down out of Canada. The 22News Storm Team is also tracking a fairly weak, fast-moving storm system that will make its way from the Great Lakes toward New England Sunday and that could bring some accumulating snow as we head through the second half of the weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday and with a chance for some snow Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid-30s.