CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has seen some snow so far this month and more could be on the way within the next week.

So far this month there has been 4.4″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. The average amount of snow for the month of February is 8.9″. So far this season there has been 24.4″ of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base. The average snowfall for the winter season is 49.5″ which leaves a season deficit of 25.1″ of snow.

There is some snow on the way for Friday night into early Saturday that could help with the deficit and a potential system next Monday and Tuesday. Even April can still bring snow.

Snowfall Forecast

