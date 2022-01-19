How much snow so far in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early this week some areas getting quite a bit more snow than others.

In the Springfield area, there hasn’t really been big snowstorm this winter but we have had some snow. Right now there is not much snow on the ground in the Pioneer Valley. The hills and the Berkshires picked up quite a bit more snow than the Springfield area did from our last storm.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee they’ve reported 6.2 inches of snow so far this January. Typically by now we’ve had 8.34 inches of snow so right now we have a deficit of just over 2 inches for the month.

So far this winter we’ve picked up around 10 inches of snow and one average we usually get around 50 inches for the season. There were a few flurries around Wednesday and it looks like we could see a little snow overnight into Thursday morning.