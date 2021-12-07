How much snow Wednesday? Businesses prepare for snow blower sales

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam business is feeling the effects on the global supply chain shortage.

Snow blowers are a hot ticket item this time of year but you could be out of luck if you’re in the market to buy a new one. The showroom at Taplin in Agawam may look full but management there tell 22News they are in short supply of snow blowers this year.

In an average year they usually have between 200 to 300 snow blowers ready to go. This year as supply and demand issues continue they only have about 75 to 80 in stock. Even though they start ordering winter equipment in the summer they too say to buy early.

The problem is not the snow blower itself but the engines. The engines are stuck on the ships in California. So they have the snow blowers but not the engines. We were lucky enough to have a couple of dealers go out of business so we were able to buy their snow blowers.”

Taplin told 22News they are in pretty good shape for customers to come in and buy a snow blower, but it’s not known how long that will last. It’s not just snow blowers, lawnmowers are already in short supply for next season.