CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, western Hampden, Hampshire, and all of Franklin County from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for snow, sleet, and rain.

Clouds will be on the increase for Tuesday but we will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the 40s with a calm breeze out of the north.

Tuesday night, wet snow & mix arrives after 8 p.m. from SW to NE. Snow will quickly change to a mix of snow and rain in the Pioneer Valley after midnight. Snow and sleet will last a little longer in the hills and Berkshires. A slushy coating to 1″ is expected in the Pioneer Valley before transitioning to rain, while 1-3″ could fall especially in the hills and north of Route 2. There is also the risk of some icing in Berkshire County and the hill towns creating a slippery commute Wednesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the snow so stay tuned to 22News.

