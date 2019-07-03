How often should you water your lawn?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – If you have a lawn, you’re going to want to start watering it now that the rain has slowed down.

“It’s not so bad right now; we are seeing brown spots. Um, but we are looking into a sprinkler system,” Lisa Moriarty, a Springfield resident, told 22News.

We’ll likely see more dry days than wet over the next two weeks. So homeowners will have to water their lawns. Scotts says most lawns need an inch of water per week, either from rain or watering. The best time to water is in the morning, as temperatures are cooler, and winds lighter, which allows the water to soak in better.

If you have to wait to water until after work to water, try between 4 and 6 o’clock so the grass can dry before nighttime.

Check your lawn’s health by walking on it — if your footprints don’t disappear quickly, the grass blades don’t have enough moisture.

But you shouldn’t have to water your lawn more or less compared to normal overall this month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly outlook for July shows rainfall to fall close to average.

So you may luck out this month, but some people like less rain.

“Below average,” said Moriarty. “Only because I think in the spring we saw a lot of rain, a lot of coolness. So I think-me personally, I’m looking forward to a lot of warm weather without the rain. So we can go outside with your animals.”

High temperatures in July will average out close to the typical high of 84.