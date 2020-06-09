How often you should water your lawn during a lack of rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the month of May, western Massachusetts had a rain deficit. In Chicopee, that deficit was about 1 and a half inches below average.

Western Massachusetts had rain on Saturday, but the exact amount depended on whether you were under the line of severe thunderstorms. Without ample rain, some lawns have been looking a little bit dry, but there’s a way to avoid that with proper watering.

Watering in the morning is the best time for it to be properly absorbed into the soil. If you water it in the evening, Scotts suggests between 4 to 6 p.m. to give your grass time to dry before nighttime to avoid disease. Most lawns need about 1 to 1.5 inches of water per week, whether from watering or from rainfall. An easy way to check the health of your lawn is to walk on it, if your footprint doesn’t disappear quickly, it needs more water.

It also helps to cut your grass a little longer right now, which helps it survive the heat. If you use a sprinkler system, Scotts has an easy way to know how long to run it.

You multiply the square footage of your lawn by 0.62 gallons, then divide by the sprinkler flow rate, which you can get from the manufacturer. This leads to the number of minutes needed to water your lawn properly.