How pollen season in Springfield compares to other local cities

Worst cities in the U.S. for spring allergy sufferers. (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks the worst U.S. cities to live in for people with spring allergies every year. This year, Springfield is third out of the 100 most-populated metropolitan areas counted where people are most affected by allergies.

They not only look at pollen counts, but how high the use of allergy medications is, and how many local board-certified allergists there are.

After Springfield, Hartford, Connecticut ranks as the fourth worst.

Here are the top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are:

  1. Richmond, Virginia
  2. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  3. Springfield, Massachusetts
  4. Hartford, Connecticut
  5. McAllen, Texas
  6. New Haven, Connecticut
  7. San Antonio, Texas
  8. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

But other local cities that are in this study are way lower down on the list. For example, Providence, Rhode Island is 18th. Boston is 65th and Worcester is 58th on the top 100 list. 

If you are a Massachusetts resident and have been dealing with sniffling, sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and throat, you are likely allergic to tree pollen. Tree pollen is high right now, while grass and weed pollens still have yet to rise. 

