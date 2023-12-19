CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s storm led to widespread power outages all over the state.

While the eastern part of the state continues to deal with outages Tuesday, power here in western Massachusetts has largely been restored. Monday’s storm drenched western Massachusetts with nearly five inches of rain in some areas. Utility companies were prepared to respond to downed wires, with line and tree crews spread out.

How quickly power companies can respond to outages depends largely on the scope of the damage. A spokesperson for National Grid explained to 22News generally how power restoration goes.

After damage is assessed, transmission lines are the first to be repaired, followed by substations.

Utility companies prioritize areas that serve a large number of customers, along with ‘critical customers’ like hospitals and public safety facilities.

One Springfield resident says crews were out early on Monday morning as his street was experiencing flooding, “It was really bad. And I saw a lot of power trucks in that neighborhood,” said Nicholas Palazzi.

Next comes the repair of distribution and neighborhood tap lines, again prioritizing areas with the most impacted people. The last step is to connect with individual customers.

National Grid Outage Map

Of National Grid’s 1,865 reported outages Tuesday afternoon, none were impacting western Massachusetts.