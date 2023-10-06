EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All the wet weather we’ve been getting is likely having an impact on the fall color this season.

Jim McKeever of Northampton said, “It seems a little duller, it doesn’t seem quite as vibrant but again on a day like today that’s the way it goes so we’ll see what it looks like next week.”

It was a cloudy fall day on Friday but people were still taking advantage of the dry conditions at Look Park in Florence. And while we’re not that close to peak yet there is more and more color showing up on the trees.

According to Climate Central, abundant summer rain and soil moisture can cause later, brighter color. Too much rain can stress trees and cause the leaves to change and drop early. It can also cause fungus to grow on the leaves. That can cause them to turn brown and fall off the trees sooner. Some people are optimistic that it will still be a good foliage season this year.

“I remember last year when it was so dry and everybody was saying the foliage was awful and all of a sudden, boom. So I think that’s going to happen. I don’t think the weather has that much to do with it,” Jackie Didier told 22News.

Right now there is some very good color being reported in parts of northern New England. It’s looking like there will be some good color here in western Massachusetts over the next couple of weeks.