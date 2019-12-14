How snowmelt can lead to significant street flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It was a tricky day on the roads Saturday across western Massachusetts, warranting a weather alert from the 22News Storm Team.

Yes, we had rain, but mainly, it was the melting snow that created huge puddles of water on roads, creating a risk for street flooding. The snow created most of the water.

Snow melts anytime temperatures are above freezing, anytime the sun is shining, and snow can melt during fog and rain like we had today. And we had all of those except for the sun.

Rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday reached 1 to 2 inches in most spots. Springfield saw an inch and a half. Westfield, 1.61 inches, Ludlow, 1.71 inches, Northampton saw 1.69 inches of rain, and Conway got 1.72 inches.

We definitely had temperatures well above freezing Saturday too, with many areas topping off in the low 40s. Us here in Hampden County were a little warmer.

Here’s why…

We are on the mild side of a frontal system associated with an area of low pressure. Where we are, we have a rising warm front, that is dragging in that warmer air.