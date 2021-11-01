How the Gulf Stream affects the severity of weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gulf Stream has some pretty big impacts on New England weather, impacts that we’ve experienced recently.

The Gulf Stream is a current of warm water that flows north along the east coast. Warm water evaporates faster, so that injects moisture into the air above. With nor’easters, including the one that brought rain and wind last week, or any storms, that moisture can surge into it and make it a lot stronger. That makes for more rain, more snow, or a stronger wind.

Another thing you’ll notice if you live near the Cape, water temperatures slow much more slowly than air temperatures. That means when we get a cold front, the relatively warmer water over the Atlantic keeps the coastline warmer than areas far from the coast. Essentially that warm ocean water tends to suppress temperatures along the coastline.