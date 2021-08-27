How the high heat impacts your lawn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had a lot of rain along with quite a bit of hot weather this summer, and it could be affecting your lawn.

With all the rain we’ve had this summer, lawns that would usually be dried out and yellow this time of year are looking pretty green. But the excessive rain could be causing disease on your lawn and the recent heat can cause your lawn to dry out and weeds to grow.

Bill Golaski, General Manager of G&H Landscaping said, “You want to make sure your watering properly and long, even though we did have rain it dries out rather quickly this time of year. With these heat waves and with the weeds it’s tough to treat the weeds when temperatures are so hot because a lot of the substances we use to control the weeds, we can’t use over 85 degrees.”

Golaski said you should cut your lawn at 3 and 1/2 inches and you should try and keep it on the longer side.