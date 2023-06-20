CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer officially begins on June 21st, which marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Daylight hours are extended, providing more time for outdoor activities and celebrations.

During the summer solstice, the Sun is at its highest point in the sky because the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the Sun. According to the National Weather Service, a tilt of 23.5 occurs on the Earth’s axis, in relation to its orbit around the Sun.

Since it is the longest and sunniest day of the year, you might think that it is also the hottest day of the year, but that is not the case. Usually, the hottest day of the year occurs later in the summer, since the heat is still being released into the atmosphere.

It is known as the lag of the seasons when the hottest weather occurs after the summer solstice by one or two months. This lag is caused by the fact that it takes time for the atmosphere and oceans to respond to the changing solar radiation.

As a result, the warmest temperatures of the year occur after the summer solstice. This lag can be more pronounced in areas near the ocean, where the water takes longer to warm up. By the time July and August arrive, the land and oceans have had more time to store and release heat, making them the hottest months of the year.

Take a walk, sit in the sun, or plan a picnic to enjoy nature’s beauty this summer solstice. The astronomical start to summer begins Wednesday at 10:58 a.m.