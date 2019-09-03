1  of  2
How the wind changes in a hurricane

(WWLP) – Hurricanes can be massive, but the strongest winds of a hurricane don’t extend out as far as the clouds do, but instead, are concentrated just outside of the eye.

In the middle of a hurricane, the eye and the winds are basically calm. But just outside of the eye, known as the eyewall, the winds drastically increase and that’s where the strongest winds within a hurricane are.

Heading out from the eye wall the winds weaken with distance. In the case of hurricane Dorian, hurricane force winds of 74mph or higher extended 45 miles away from the center of the storm, but tropical storm force winds of 39mph or higher extended 160 miles from the eye of the hurricane.

This goes to show that you don’t need the eye to make landfall to get significant wind issues as strong winds extend hundreds of miles from the center of the storm.

