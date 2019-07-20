How this weekend’s heat compares to historical records

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The temperature at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee reached 93 degrees on Friday, the first day of this anticipated heatwave.

A heatwave is at least three days in a row of temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

When was our last heatwave? Not too long ago, on the third through the sixth of this month.

We weren’t record hot Friday with the historical record at 100 degrees set back in 1991, but Saturday temperatures reached much closer to the record of 101 degrees also set in 1991. Sunday’s record is the same; the forecast this weekend is in the upper 90s.

That means if you were in Western Massachusetts during this time of the year but back in 1991, you endured three days in a row of temperatures over 100 degrees.

So this heat isn’t exactly unprecedented, but it is far from the average high for this time of year of 84 degrees.

“Oh, it’s just unbearable. I work in it all week long and where I work we have to wear long pants, and it just takes everything out of you,” Michael Salvini said.

One local woman works at a summer camp and said this heat has been difficult.

“I just encourage them to drink a lot of water as much as possible, and so I just try to do water-related activities with them and stay cool as much as possible,” Megan Salvini told 22News.

The last time we hit 101 degrees was on July 22, 2011, and the last time we hit 100 degrees was July 6, 2010, according to Westover records.

While the heatwave won’t break Sunday, it will cool down significantly on Monday and Tuesday.