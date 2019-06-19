How to avoid gnats when temperatures rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been outside recently anywhere in western Massachusetts, you’ve probably been swarmed by gnats.

Gnats are more common near bodies of water and in forests, and are coming out more as our temperatures warm. The pesky bugs typically swarm around people, more specifically their faces.

22News spoke with an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists to find out why this is the case.

“So there’s a lot of different types of gnats,” said Natasha Wright. “The gnats that you are referring to are called eye gnats so they’re attracted to your face because normally they’re feeding off the eye secretions of both animals and humans. So, if you stood still long enough and didn’t bother them they’d be at the corners of your eyes feeding on that liquid.”

Similar to mosquitoes–warm, humid weather makes gnats come out in larger numbers.

To defend against them, try using a bug spray with DEET.