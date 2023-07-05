CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s Wednesday and working out in this heat can lead to potential health problems.

The heat and high humidity can increase your body’s core temperature to unsafe levels. So if you plan to go outdoors, try to head out early in the morning or late in the evening when the sun isn’t as potent.

Avoid any strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the temperature reaches its peak. 22News spoke with one parkgoer about what they do to beat the heat during the summer.

“I like to try to beat the heat, I’m an early bird by nature. I enjoy getting out and enjoying the morning air, beating some of that intense sunshine. I like to prioritize my skincare as well. I have melasma, so I prioritize SPF and lower sun rays, so being out in the morning is really important to for my health,” said Bailey McDonald of Springfield.

Health experts encourage everyone to drink water frequently throughout the day, especially when exercising. Before you head out the door pack a water bottle or two in your car to stay cool.