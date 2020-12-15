How to be prepared for snow storm on Wednesday

A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow storm will come Wednesday evening and it has the potential to be the first major storm of the season and residents should be prepared for it.

When it comes to cleaning up the snow, push the snow rather than lifting it and do it with your legs and not your back. There are many people who do it with their back and end up in the hospital with back-related injuries.

Stay home if possible but if you have to be out, drive slow and leave plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you.

Do not put your hand in the snowblower, this happens frequently and it is dangerous.

