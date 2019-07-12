How to beat the heat when working outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been another hot, humid, uncomfortable day and that’s when it’s best to stay out of the heat, but how you cope when your job puts you under the sun’s glare for hours at a time?

Regardless of how hot and humid it gets, there’s no time off for the workers about to put the finishing touches on a two year Springfield project, which is replacing gas and sewer pipes along Fort Pleasant Avenue in the Forest Park neighborhood.

Ed Leavy of Blandford told 22News staying hydrated by drinking a lot of water is key to putting in the hours under the hot sun. But he admits there are times the heat gets to be too much.

“Oh absolutely, you can feel it, it hits you hard and the water isn’t quite doing it, take shade or get to an air conditioner,” said Leavy.

Have you ever gotten light headed?

“Unfortunately plenty of times, yes, that’s definitely when you know you need to take it easy,” said Leavy.

As you pass the Basketball Hall of Fame from I-91 downtown, have you ever wondered how hot it gets 100 feet up for workers waterproofing the iconic dome?

Sam Shaw works at Superior Caulking and Water Proofing. He told 22News he sometimes spends eight hours up there, “A lot of water, a lot of water, probably two gallons a day. I mean, it’s hot. There’s not too much shade.”

With so much Springfield construction and repair that must be completed on time, learning to beat the heat becomes a mandatory part of many job descriptions.