How to care for your lawn amid a drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — There are a few ways to keep up your lawn, even amid the drought conditions across western Massachusetts.

Hampden County has the greatest lack of rainfall for months now, followed by Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

One of the best tips amid a drought is to keep off your lawn to prevent further stress. You might want to hold off on aeration if your lawn is completely brown and dormant.

A deep watering in the early morning is best for your lawn, however many towns have water-use restrictions, so make sure you follow local guidance.

Keeping your lawn at a higher height encourages deep rooting, try 3 to 4 inches.