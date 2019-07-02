How to choose the right AC unit for your home

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Summer started on June 21, and it’s been pretty much warming up ever since. Sure, we love the warm air outside.

We’re most comfortable if doesn’t stick around at night while we’re trying to sleep. There are window air conditioners, AC units that can go into your walls, and portable air conditioners that need ducts to outside like on your dryer.

22News went to Manny’s Appliances in Westfield to talk about the best air conditioner for you depending on the type of room you want to cool down.

“If it’s a single room and you could put the air conditioner in the window, that’s the best way to go,” David Lunden, the assistant manager, told 22News. “If it’s an enclosed room where you have sliding or modern-type windows, then the portable would be the way to go.”

Some people are lucky enough to have central air.

“In the daytime, heat rises, so we keep the air conditioning on the first floor. And then at night, that turns on,” Rudy Basilone Jr, a West Springfield resident, told 22News. “And the heat that went up, cools and the cold air drops to the first floor overnight.”

Lunden told 22News some local cities offer $25 to $50 rebates depending on your power provider, and the efficiency of the AC unit you buy. But AC units are affordable. A one-room, 5,000 BTU window unit can sell for $100 to $150.

You’ll pay more to cool bigger spaces. It’s best to shop and compare.