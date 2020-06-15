How to conserve water at home and save money

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential water restrictions are in place for local cities and towns like Easthampton, Westfield, Southwick and Orange as western Massachusetts is dealing with a noticeable lack of rainfall. The restrictions are put in place to protect aquatic life.

But now, amid a pandemic, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is also proposing a rate increase for water.

To save some money, while saving the environment, here are ways to reduce water use in your home.

Forbes suggests never letting your faucet run unnecessarily as you shave, brush your teeth, wash your face or rinse dishes. Fix any leaks. Only run your dishwasher if it is completely full. Scrape dishes instead of pre-rinsing them before loading into the dishwasher.

Take shorter showers. If you have a pool, use a cover to reduce evaporation. Water your garden with a hose, rather than a sprinkler or irrigation system and do it early in the morning to prevent water from evaporating more quickly. Capture rainwater with a large drum and use it to water your lawn and garden.

Home Advisor suggests keeping a pitcher of cold water in your fridge so you don’t waste faucet water as you wait for it to get cold. Try a low-flow shower head.

Use a bucket with soapy water when you wash your car, rather than running the hose the whole time.