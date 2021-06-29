How to cool down a dog during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures Tuesday reached into the 90s before it was noon. It’s not just your safety that you should have in mind but your pets’ safety too.

A good way for you and your pet to beat the summertime heat is to stay inside and drink plenty of water.



When the heat is mixed with high dew point temperatures, the heat index makes it feel much hotter outside than what is being read on your thermometer. This hot weather doesn’t just have an effect on us, but our pets too.

“One thing that is really important to remember in this heat is don’t let your dog do more than they want to. Really quick trips in and out and try to keep them (if possible) air conditioned, fanned and plenty of access to water. You really want to do minimal-to-no activity. You just want to go out for your basic needs.” Carmine Dicenso, executive director at Dakin Humane Society

here are certain times of the day that the heat isn’t as intense as others. The hottest time of the day is between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. This is when the sun’s angle is at its highest and where more sunlight and warmth is arriving than leaving. So taking your dog out in the early morning or late evening hours will ensure that the heat isn’t unbearable for them.

“I try to limit her walking on the asphalt so you know it’s not burning her paws.” Noah Dow from Longmeadow

Now there are certain dog breeds like pugs, dogs with longer coats, and older dogs that don’t do well in the heat and you should really limit their time outside and provide them with plenty of water.

Lastly, dogs can get sunburned just like humans, so making sure they are not spending too much time in direct sunlight is a great way to protect your dogs skin.