How to deal with summer allergies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring’s over, but you’re still stuffed up, sniffing, and sneezing. Summer allergy season is still in high swing and many of the same triggers are to blame.

Once you know what they are, you can take steps to get treated. Pollen is the biggest culprit. Trees are usually done with their pollen-fest by late spring. That leaves grasses and weeds to trigger summer allergies.

Tips to make allergy season easier: