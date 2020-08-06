How to get rid of debris from Tropical Storm Isaias

(WWLP) – 22News is ‘Working For You’ on getting information on what to do with the debris left behind the Tropical Storm Isaias in western Massachusetts.

Hampden County

Holyoke:

The Yard Waste facility on Berkshire Street will be open for drop-off Thursday until 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No appointment needed.

Longmeadow:

We are evaluating the volume of debris to determine whether a curbside pickup will be done. No decision on a town-wide curbside pickup will be made until early next week.

The recycling center will be open on extended days beginning August 6 and continuing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for yard waste and debris drop off.

Springfield:

The rules for collecting the debris is as follows:

The DPW will pick up tree debris, yard and leaf waste at the curb from Springfield residents on alternating weeks, the same day that recycling is set out. Yard waste and leaves should be placed loosely in a 32 gallon barrel with handles or in special paper thirty (30) gallon capacity leaf bags. These bags can be purchased at local grocery or hardware stores. Yard waste is defined as: grass clippings, weeds, hedge clippings, garden waste, as well as twigs and brush. Twigs and brush should not be longer than two (2) feet in length and one-half (1/2) inch in diameter. Bags and barrels shall not weigh more than 40 lbs. when full.

The DPW will also pick up branches. Branches can be no wider than 3″ in diameter and no longer than 4′ and must be tied for pickup in manageable sized bundles. Logs and stumps are not going to be collected and will be the responsibility of the homeowner to dispose of.

Residents will still be able to drop off their yard waste at the City of Springfield Landfill during regular operating hours, which includes Saturday’s from 7am to 12pm.

Oversized branches and / or limbs are the responsibility of the property owner to be cut and bundled correctly. Debris placed on the tree belt that does not conform to the standards will not be picked up.

Property owners that utilize private tree services companies to clean debris from properties are required to have the company dispose of the material. Private tree service companies that place debris on the tree belt will not be picked up by the City.

Westfield:

The City of Westfield Department of Public Works will be curbside collecting storm debris starting on Monday August 10th through Friday August 21st. Neighborhood collections will be scheduled on your regularly scheduled trash collection day, but only on your off week for recycling.

Hampshire County

Easthampton:

Oliver Street brush dump will be open to the City of Easthampton’s residents this Saturday August 8 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Branch’s under 3-4 inches diameter, leaves and small tree debris will be accepted. No fee just show proof of residency. Any questions please call DPW office at 413-529-1410.

22News will continue to update the list as new information becomes available. To provide 22News with debris pickup information email news@wwlp.com.