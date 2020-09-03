How to get your grass greener after a drought

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The drought conditions we’ve been experiencing this summer in western Massachusetts have been taking a toll on our lawns.

Lawns that were looking very yellow and brown in August are looking a little greener thanks to the rain we’ve been getting recently. And now that we’re into September, there are some things you can be doing to your lawn.

“September through the first week of October is the ideal timeline for reseeding,” said Gary Courchesne of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke. He explained, “We have warm days, cool nights typically and adequate amounts of moisture and germination of seed and development of lawns would be premium.”

Courchesne says you should still be cutting your lawn high, at around three and a half to four inches. But he said as we get closer to fall you can gradually cut your grass lower.

Right now, it’s also important to watch out for disease in your lawn that can occur due to the higher humidity. Things will get better as cooler and drier air starts to move in.