How to keep Japanese beetles out of your yard and garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Summer is less than two weeks away, and that means you’ll want your lawn and garden healthy and green.

However, in order for that to happen, you need to be aware of Japanese beetles, flying bugs that are shiny with a brownish color on their back and a green head.

Right now the beetles are grub which is a type of insect larvae living in your soil. It’s not until the beginning of July that they will transform into beetles.

The best way to prevent those beetles, is to go to the source in your soil with some pre-emergent grub control. Grubs themselves can cause damage to your lawn as they feed on the root system of your grass. If you already have a grub issue, try treating your lawn with a post-emergent grub control.

But you’ll want to do that soon.

“Pre-emergent is by far the best because as the beetles lay their eggs, the eggs come in contact with the material that is already predetermined in the soil, and it will destroy the eggs,” Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H Landscaping, told 22News.

If you prevent the grub, you prevent the beetle, and the future eggs. If you, or your neighbors don’t, you could end up with a beetle problem.

“Right behind us is one of their favorite plants which is roses. But they have a wide host range of different host plants that they will go after. Usually, when they find something they like they will migrate to it,” Dan Ziomek, the nursery manager at the Hadley Garden Center told 22News.

The beetles chew the leaves on your plants and in your vegetable garden. If despite your best efforts, the Japanese beetles invade your plants, you can treat organically with a pyrethrum spray or neem oil.

You can also try just a standard chemical spray.