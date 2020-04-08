How to keep pollen out of your home as levels rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s pollen season in western Massachusetts and tree pollen has been high most days recently. For those with outdoor allergies, the only reprieve from their symptoms is going back inside, but if you’re not careful, the pollen can follow you in.

Remember, take off your shoes immediately once inside. If you’re extra sensitive, it also helps to change your clothes right away and put them in your laundry hamper. If your dog is following you in, give them a good brush down first.

At home, vacuum often, and empty the bag outside — and dust more too. Also keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Make sure you change your air conditioning filters often — at least once a month.

Use hypoallergenic bedding and pillow covers, and wash them weekly in hot water. For extra precautions, try washable curtains. Don’t forget it’s important to shower before bed too, because pollen can stick to your hair and get on your pillow.