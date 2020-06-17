How to keep the kids cool all summer long

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are skyrocketing in western Massachusetts. It is going to reach near the 90s the rest of this week.

May people are going to need to find creative ways to cool off. Kids especially need to keep cool as temperatures rise.

In high heat, it’s important for children to stay hydrated, and use sunscreen when out and about in the sun. Make sure they’re dressed properly, too: try loose-fitting, light-colored and breathable fabric.

Some activities to cool off include playing in sprinklers, washing the car, swimming in a kiddie pool, and drinking smoothies or eating popsicles.

It might be a good idea to take a break from the heat during the hottest part of the day, which is from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Even with these activities to keep cool, sometimes children still get heat stroke, so know the signs.

Symptoms of heat stroke include skin that is hot, dry and red, a high body temperature, headaches, restlessness, weakness, shallow and quick breathing, dizziness, and sometimes vomiting or unconsciousness.