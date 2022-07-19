SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is preparing for the longest stretch of over 90 degree weather so far this year.

The rising temperatures could put a dent in your wallet depending how you manage the temperature of your home. 22News spoke with Priscilla Ress with Eversource Energy about cutting down on costs.

“We really want to be aware of how we’re using our energy, which means using it wisely, which means thinking about where we’re expending a lot of energy,” said Ress.

Ress says it’s no secret that your air conditioning system is a number one driver of your energy bill. While you’ll want to keep it on to bear the heat, there are other areas you can save like how you use your refrigerator.

“Your refrigerator is running 24/7. For instance, when you stand in front of the refrigerator and open the door, all that cold air comes rushing out, you then have to replenish all that cold air,” said Ress. “Sometimes people will even take jugs of water to fill the space and use the refrigerator that much more.”

You’ll want to make sure the windows and doors of your home are tightly closed to keep that cool air in and the hot air out.

“It also means your air conditioning, even though you set it high, it’s constantly running,” said Ress.

Other ways to save include unplugging chargers and power strips when they’re not being used and keeping lights turned off. Energy companies like Eversource do have programs to assist customers that need help paying for their energy bills, so make sure to check with your provider.