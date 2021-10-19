How to keep your plants safe in cooler temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning’s low temperature was in the 30’s in many places across the region.

This is definitely the time to either bring some plants inside or get prepared for the spring. The first frost of the year, on average, usually happens around the 15th of October according to the National Weather Service. This year, our first frost hasn’t happened yet.

22News spoke with Eric from Gardener’s Supply at Hadley Garden Center about what to do with your plants before the first frost.

“The most important thing to keep in mind is our house plants, which are not going to be happy in these colder temperatures, so you really want to start getting those inside as soon as possible. If you need to do any repotting or get saucers, now is the time to take care of that.” Eric Tiedeman-Mau, Gardener’s Supply at Hadley Garden Center

Eric also mentioned that this is a good time to plant any plants that you want to have in the springtime, like daffodils, and make sure you get wrap for any small or young trees in your yard.