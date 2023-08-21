CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The peak of hurricane season is getting closer and that means we are starting to see more activity in the Atlantic.

Forecasters are predicting an “above-normal level of activity” for the Atlantic Hurricane season which runs though November 30th. The primary threat to New England is during August and September, which are the peak months of hurricane season.

Hurricanes are known to bring in heavy rain and winds. They can also cause damage, such as downed trees and power lines, and it can cause homes and buildings to collapse.

Jonathan from Harbor Freight Tools says you should make sure you have everything you need before the storm, especially if you are using a generator, “In the event that you lose power, you may not be able to get to a gas station, so make sure you have the gas, oil and everything ready to be set up. If you never set it up to your house, make sure beforehand you can actually power the things in your house because a lot of people like to backfeed them… it’s not really recommended.”

People in the Northeast should also make sure they have flashlights, clear the gutters and drains, and make sure the yard is clear of trees or loose items that can blow around during the storm and cause damage.

If you don’t already have a generator, Jonathan says it’s better to have one well before the storm comes because they sell out fast.