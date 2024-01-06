CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and is expected to bring a plowable snowfall to the area.

Most of us haven’t had to think about dealing with wintery weather in a long time, but there are some important steps to take as we’re only about 12 hours from the first flakes falling.

If you do have to get on the roads, exercise caution and experts say to always have a flashlight, blanket, snow brush, and a small shovel in your vehicle. Before traveling in less-than-ideal weather, make sure you have a full tank of gas and a charged phone.

If you just plan on staying home, it’s recommended to prepare for possible power outages, especially because the snow should be heavier and wet.

Outside of purchasing food to outlast the storm, one of the most important buys you can make ahead of the weather is ice melt. It’ll help reduce the risk of slips and falls on all surfaces after you shovel or plow yourself out.

Now, one way we can all be prepared is by having both hot chocolate while the snow is falling and our sled ready to have some fun once the weather is all settled.